UTIL Rob Refsnyder was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. Refsnyder hit .264 in 45 games for the Yankees this season.

INF/OF Rob Refsnyder was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

RHP Nick Goody was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. Goody had a 4.23 ERA in 27 2/3 innings.

RHP Nick Goody was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. .

RHP Luis Cessa was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. Cessa is 1-0 with a 3.95 in six games for the Yankees in 2016. Heller has never played in a major-league game.

RHP Luis Cessa was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Thursday.

RHP Ben Heller was signed to a major-league contract and selected to the 25-man roster from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Heller has never played in a major-league game.

RHP Ben Heller had his contract selected by the Yankees from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi's outing did not last very long Wednesday at Boston -- just 12 pitches, in fact. Eovaldi was relieved by LHP Chasen Shreve to start the second inning. The team announced he was experiencing right elbow discomfort and would be sent back to New York for further evaluation. "It's frustrating, it's concerning, but we really won't know anything until probably (Thursday) night," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. Eovaldi entered the night with a 9-8 record in 23 games (20 starts) with a 4.80 ERA, which he lowered to 4.76 after his scoreless, 1-2-3 first inning.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi's injured elbow was examined by team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad in New York and had an MRI on Thursday, although nothing conclusive was reported. The team said Dr. Ahmad recommended Eovaldi receive further evaluation and consultation, which he will do in the coming days. Eovaldi left Wednesday's game against Boston after one inning with discomfort in his elbow.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi underwent an MRI exam Thursday and will seek a second opinion after leaving Wednesday's start with right elbow discomfort.

C Gary Sanchez had a career-high four hits and hit his first career home run Wednesday at Boston, a solo shot to straightaway center field in the eighth inning. He became the youngest Yankees player to have a four-hit game since Robinson Cano (who was also 23 on June 1, 2006, at Detroit), and he is the fourth Yankees catcher since 1913 to record four-plus hits and a homer at Fenway Park. "Pretty good," New York manager Joe Girardi said. "We've liked the way this kid has swung the bat for years. I think he's done a good job catching. To have his first homer, and he had some big hits tonight, really nice to see."

DH Alex Rodriguez was not in the lineup Wednesday at Fenway Park, a decision New York manager Joe Girardi defended. "My job description does not entail farewell tours," Girardi said, while also apologizing for saying over the weekend that Rodriguez would dictate his playing time. Rodriguez, who will play his final game with the Yankees on Friday in New York before being released, entered as a pinch hitter with two on and no outs in the seventh inning, but he flied out to right. Rodriguez is scheduled to start Thursday's series finale at Boston. The 41-year-old Rodriguez is a lifetime .287 hitter with 29 home runs and 88 RBIs in 132 games at Fenway.

DH Alex Rodriguez asked manager Joe Girardi about playing third base again before he is released Friday. "We thought about it, but he hasn't done any work," Girardi said.

RHP Michael Pineda's struggles against Boston and at Fenway Park are well-documented, but he will try to move past them in Thursday's start. Pineda is 3-3 with a 4.20 ERA in six career starts at Fenway, and 4-5 with a 4.92 ERA in 10 starts against the Red Sox overall. His last against Boston came July 15, when he gave up five runs on five hits -- three home runs -- in five innings during a defeat. Mookie Betts is 6-for-20 (.300) against Pineda, with two homers and four RBIs, while David Ortiz is 5-for-22 (.227) with a homer, two RBIs and six strikeouts.