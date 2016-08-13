RHP Luis Severino was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take RHP Nathan Eovaldi's spot on the roster. Severino was sent to Triple-A following his Tuesday start against the Red Sox in which he allowed five runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. His previous three outings with New York came out of the bullpen. Severino, 22, is 1-7 with a 6.42 ERA over 47 2/3 innings in 11 appearances (eight starts) with the Yankees.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a right elbow tendon injury. Eovaldi's elbow was examined by team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad in New York and he had an MRI exam on Thursday. Eovaldi left Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox after just one inning with discomfort in his elbow. The 26-year-old Eovaldi is 9-8 with a 4.76 ERA over 124 2/3 innings in 24 games (21 starts) this season.