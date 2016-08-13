RHP Luis Severino was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday when RHP Nathan Eovaldi was placed on the disabled list. The Yankees said Severino will start Sunday. Severino was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday after he struggled in his return to the rotation in Tuesday's loss at Boston.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow tendon) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday. Eovaldi underwent a dye contrast MRI exam Thursday after throwing 12 pitches in the first inning Wednesday at Boston. Eovaldi has a team-leading nine wins, but also a 4.76 ERA in 24 appearances and has allowed 123 hits in 124 2/3 innings.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will start on extended five days' rest Saturday against Tampa Bay. He is 3-0 with a 2.12 ERA in five career starts against Tampa Bay. Tanaka last pitched Sunday against Cleveland when he allowed one run and six hits in six innings. Tanaka struck out eight without a walk for the fifth time in his career but first time at home.

DH Alex Rodriguez batted third in his final game with the New York Yankees on Friday, going 1-for-4 with an RBI double. His double came on a full count fastball in the first inning off Tampa Bay RHP Chris Archer, and he also grounded out twice and struck out. Rodriguez batted .200 with nine home runs and 31 RBIs in 65 games this season. Rodriguez's double gave him 548 for his career, breaking a tie with Manny Ramirez for 29th place on MLB's all-time list.

LHP CC Sabathia recorded at least seven strikeouts for the fifth time this season when he allowed three runs and four hits in six innings Friday. He has 2,672 strikeouts, moving him four past David Cone for 22nd place on MLB's all-time list. Sabathia also has 1,279 strikeouts with the Yankees, one ahead of Mike Mussina for sixth place on the all-time list.