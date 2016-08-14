RHP Conor Mullee was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster. Mullee has been on the DL since July 2 because of carpal tunnel syndrome like-symptoms.

RHP Ben Heller was the first of the 11 prospects the Yankees acquired in their trade deadline deals to reach the majors, but he was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Saturday. Heller was obtained from Cleveland in the deal involving LHP Andrew Miller and warmed up Thursday in Boston without appearing in the game.

INF/OF Tyler Austin had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Saturday and went 2-for-4 with a home run in his first at-bat and a stolen base as well as six putouts at first base. Austin batted .323 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs in 57 games there this season. Austin started at first base and could be used as an outfielder against left-handed pitching. Though he played some third base in the minors, manager Joe Girardi said he will be used there only on an emergency basis.

OF Aaron Judge had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Saturday and went 2-for-4 with a 446-foot home run to center field on his first at-bat. He also made a running catch against the right field wall in the first inning and recorded four putouts. GM Brian Cashman said Judge will be the everyday right fielder after he batted .270 with 19 home runs and 65 RBIs in 93 games in Triple A. In his last 10 games, Judge batted .353 with three home runs and 11 RBIs. Judge was in Rochester when he received the call at 11:30 p.m. on Friday. "I felt bad, because they're up in Rochester, but Judge being his first call-up he's not going to sleep anyway," Cashman said. "It's a 1:25 first pitch, I was like, Thank God he's young because if that was me I'd be a zombie right now. With the adrenaline, he'll bounce back and hopefully that'll be enough for him to enjoy the day."

1B Chris Parmelee (right hamstring strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list and sent outright to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Parmelee injured his hamstring June 9.

LF Brett Gardner did not play Saturday after getting hit on the ankle by a pitch from Tampa Bay RHP Chris Archer on Friday. Manager Joe Girardi said Gardner still has swelling and soreness, and is likely to be out a few days.

