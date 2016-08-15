RHP Luis Severino has an 8.56 ERA as a starting pitcher after allowing seven runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings during Sunday's 12-3 loss to Tampa Bay. As a result of his sub-par outing, the Yankees optioned him to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees are not ready to close the door on him being a starting pitcher and want him to work more extensively on his changeup as a third pitch. Severino has the dubious distinction of being the fourth major league pitcher to lose six straight starts this season and the first Yankee to do so RHP Kevin Brown Sept. 3, 2004-May 3, 2005.

RHP Luis Cessa will join the Yankee rotation Saturday in place of struggling RHP Luis Severino. Cessa allowed a career-high five runs in three innings to raise his ERA to 5.30. In his first seven appearances, Cessa allowed six earned runs in 15 2/3 innings. This season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Cessa is 6-3 with a 3.03 ERA in 15 appearances (14 starts).

RHP Chad Green will return to the Yankees' rotation on Monday and the team hopes it goes better than the previous four times. Green has a 7.50 ERA in four starts this season for the Yankees, but with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he is 7-6 with a 1.52 ERA in 16 starts.

RF Aaron Judge became the second Yankee to homer in each of his first two games. The other was Joe Lefebvre on May 22-23, 1980, against the Toronto Blue Jays. Judge and Colorado SS Trevor Story are the two major leaguers to homer in their first two career games this season.

1B Mark Teixeira had his second straight day off from the starting lineup on Sunday and more off days could be in his future especially since his backup is a first baseman in Tyler Austin and not a utility player in Rob Refsnyder. Sunday was the second time since his DL stint Teixeira did not start in consecutive games. Teixeira is hitting .201 with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs and has reached in 17 of his last 38 plate appearances.

LF Brett Gardner (ankle) missed his second straight game Sunday but hopes to play Monday against Toronto. He was hit on the ankle by Tampa Bay RHP Chris Archer and was experiencing swelling and soreness.