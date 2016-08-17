RHP Chad Green had his slider working in conjunction with a fastball that reached 94 to 96 mph Monday night when he struck out a career-high 11 hitters in six shutout innings against Toronto. Manager Joe Girardi said after the game Green's slider has improved drastically, and Green described the pitch as being non-existent during spring training. "I think it was a more like a mindset," said Green, who was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make the start. "I didn't really change the grip on it, just how I went about it. Just being confident with it is huge, too." Green and RHP Stan Bahnsen are the only Yankee rookies to record at least 11 strikeouts without allowing a walk and a run. Green also is the 17th rookie to accomplish the feat and the 12th Yankee of any experience level to do so.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow tendon) might find out the results of his second opinion on Tuesday. Eovaldi sent the first MRI to the doctors on Thursday.

RF Aaron Judge's RBI double accounted for the only run in a game in which the Yankees stranded 14 and were 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position. Judge is the first Yankee to record extra-base hits in his first three games and the ninth AL player to do so since 1913. He also is the eighth Yankee to reach base in his first three major league games since 1913 and the first since Frank Baker in 1970. Additionally, Judge is the second Yankee since 1981 to get an RBI in each of his first three games. The other was Hideki Matsui in 2003.

LF Brett Gardner missed his third consecutive game due to a sore right ankle. Gardner was hit on the ankle by a pitch from Tampa Bay RHP Chris Archer on Friday but stayed in the game. He had swelling and soreness, but manager Joe Girardi described his condition Monday as "significantly better".

RHP Michael Pineda will look to continue his recent improvement Tuesday when he faces the Blue Jays. Although Pineda is 6-10 with a 5.07 ERA, he is 4-4 with a 3.81 ERA in his last 13 starts, and the Yankees have won nine of those games. One of those instances was Thursday in Boston, when New York rallied in the eighth inning after Pineda allowed two runs and eight hits in six innings. Pineda is 2-3 with a 3.54 ERA in nine career starts against Toronto.