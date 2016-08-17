RHP Adam Warren had not allowed an earned run during his first nine appearances for the Yankees but in his 12th inning since being reacquired from the Chicago Cubs, Warren allowed two-run home runs to 1B Edwin Encarnacion and C Russell Martin as his ERA with the Yankees rose to 3.18. It was the second time Warren allowed two home runs this season and the third time in his career, he gave up two home runs in a relief appearance.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will be out for the season and virtually all of next year after the second opinion on his elbow tendon showed he needs a second Tommy John surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament and an operation on his flexor tendon. Eovaldi was placed on the disabled list after throwing 12 pitches during the first inning last Wednesday in Boston. "Going to back to the start before Boston, I had general soreness," Eovaldi said. It was really just that day. Trying to play catch out there-I couldn't let my fastball go. I just kind of felt a little pinch down there (elbow). After the first inning, my velocity was down a little bit, but I didn't feel like it was anything to worry about. When I got the MRI results I was really surprised to see the flexor tendon was ripped off the bone and I tore my UCL." Eovaldi has a 4.45 ERA in two seasons with the Yankees and is 23-11.

C Gary Sanchez recorded his first career game with two home runs when he hit a solo home run in the second and a three-run drive in the fourth off Toronto RHP Marco Estrada. Sanchez achieved the feat at 23 years, 258 days and is the second-youngest Yankees catcher to homer twice. The youngest is Hall of Famer Bill Dickey, who was 22 years, 50 days on July 26, 1929 when he did it against the St. Louis Browns. Sanchez is the seventh Yankee to get a multi-home run game within his first 14 games. He also is the 10th Yankee to get at least 10 RBIs within his first 14 games.

LHP CC Sabathia has struggled for nearly two months and will look to turn it around Wednesday against Toronto. He is 2-5 with a 6.41 ERA in his last 10 starts since June 22. Before this period, he was 4-2 with a 0.82 ERA in his previous seven starts. Sabathia has allowed 12 of his 14 home runs during his last 10 starts. Sabathia is 15-8 with a 3.20 ERA in 24 starts against the Blue Jays although he has dropped his last four decisions against them.

OF Brett Gardner (sore right ankle) missed his fourth straight game but could start Wednesday depending on how felt during pregame activities Tuesday. Gardner had X-Rays and an MRI and both tests came back fine.