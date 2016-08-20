RHP Nathan Eovaldi underwent his second Tommy John surgery on Friday. The Yankees announced that Eovaldi also had a procedure to repair his right flexor tendon. The surgeries were performed by Yankees head team physician, Dr. Christopher Ahmad, at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Eovaldi was placed on the 15-day disabled list a week ago after he left in the first inning of his start against the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 10 due to discomfort in his elbow. With this being Eovaldi's second Tommy John surgery -- he had his first nine years ago as a 17-year-old high school pitcher -- the rehab process likely will be longer than usual, possibly up to 18 months. The estimated rehab time for the flexor tendon surgery is 3-6 months.

RHP Bryan Mitchell (left big toe tear) moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Trenton on Thursday, and he allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits in 2 2/3 innings. Mitchell underwent toe surgery in April.