RHP Luis Cessa makes his first major league start (ninth career appearance) Saturday in Anaheim. The 24-year-old has made eight appearances out of the bullpen this season posting a 2-0 record with a 5.40 ERA. This is Cessa's fourth stint with the big club this season after getting recalled Aug. 11. He made the team out of training camp and has shuttled back and forth from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi underwent surgery in New York on Friday to repair his UCL and right flexor tendon. It's the second time Eovaldi has undergone Tommy John surgery and he could miss up to 18 months.

3B Ronald Torreyes went 4-for-4 including his first career home run Friday. He replaced Chase Headley who is suffering from Achilles tendonitis. It was Torreyes' first career four-hit game. He is batting .256 with seven RBIs in 43 games.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka improved to 10-4 with a win Friday in Anaheim. He surrendered five hits over 7 2/3 inning, striking nine and walking none. It was the third consecutive start in which he struck out a minimum of eight batters without issuing a walk. He has not surrendered a walk to the last 123 batters faced, striking out 31 batters since his last walk July 27 at Houston.

3B Chase Headley missed Friday's game with a sore Achilles tendon. Headley said that the medical staff had diagnosed the injury as Achilles tendonitis and he is unsure how long it will take to heal. Team doctors assured Headley he is at no risk of a more serious injury and that he could be available for the balance of the series. He was replaced in the lineup by Ronald Torreyes. Headley is batting .256 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs.

OF Jacoby Ellsbury hit the Yankees first lead-off home run of the season Friday night. The homer was his first since July 10 at Cleveland and his 13th career leadoff home run. Ellsbury went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and is batting .267 with five home runs and 40 RBIs.

OF Brett Gardner was not in the lineup Friday because of a bruised ankle. Gardner went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's loss to Toronto after missing the four previous games with an ankle injury. New York manager Joe Girardi said Gardner will test the ankle before Saturday's game to determine his availability. Gardner is batting .263 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs in 109 games.