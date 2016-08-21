RHP Luis Cessa pitched six-plus shutout innings to win his first major league start Saturday night. After retiring the first eight batters he faced, Cessa conceded just three hits, one walk and one hit batter while amassing five strikeouts and inducing eight groundouts in a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The 24-year-old Mexican rookie, who made his major league debut April 8, pitched in relief eight times before getting the start.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi had Tommy John surgery for the second time Friday. Eovaldi underwent the procedure eight years ago as a high school student.

LHP Mike Montgomery made his first start for the Cubs on Saturday after seven relief appearances following the July 20 trade that brought him to Chicago from Seattle. He pitched 4 1/3 hitless innings before giving up a home run to Nick Hundley on his 60th and final pitch. Montgomery had thrown no more than 42 pitches in any of his relief outings for the Cubs and was limited to 60-65 pitches.

RF Aaron Judge now has hits in five of his seven career games. Judge, who made his major league debut Aug. 13, drove in two runs in a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The right fielder, who finished 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout, is batting .308 (8-for-26) with one double, six RBIs and three runs scored in his brief major league career.

C Gary Sanchez hit his sixth home run of the season, all in the past nine games. In the first inning, Sanchez propelled an 81 mph slider from Los Angeles Angels RHP Ricky Nolasco down the left-field line for a solo drive in Saturday night's 5-1 win. Sanchez, who finished 1-for-4 and struck out twice, extended his hitting streak to six games. Behind the plate, Sanchez also picked RF Kole Calhoun off first base.

DH Brian McCann extended his road hitting streak to 17 games Saturday night. McCann went 2-for-5, drove in two runs and scored a third in a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The road hitting streak is the longest active one in the major leagues. The 11-year veteran also stole his first base since 2012, when he played for the Atlanta Braves.

3B Chase Headley missed the opening lineup for the second consecutive game because of Achilles tendinitis. He is batting .256 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs.

LF Brett Gardner made an outstanding defensive play to steal a home run from Los Angeles Angels 1B C.J. Cron on Saturday night. With a runner on first base in the seventh inning, Gardner sprinted from left-center field and made a leaping, one-handed catch of Cron long fly ball while leaning backward into the stands at the short fence near the bullpen. Gardner balanced himself on his tailbone to prevent himself from falling into the front rows. At the plate, Gardner went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in a 5-1 win.