2B Starlin Castro now has hits in 11 of his past 15 games. Castro went 2-for-4 on Sunday in the Yankees' 2-0 loss to the Angels. Castro has multi-hit games in three of his past four and five of his preceding 10 contests.

C Gary Sanchez watched his hitting streak end at six games Sunday. Sanchez went 0-for-3, struck out once and walked in a 2-0 loss to the Angels. Since Aug. 10, Sanchez is batting .447 (17-for-38) with two doubles, six home runs, nine RBIs and eight runs.

DH Brian McCann watched his 17-game road hitting streak end Sunday. McCann went 0-for-3, struck out twice and walked once in a 2-0 loss to the Angels. McCann's streak was the longest by a Yankee since Derek Jeter hit in 44 successive road games from August 2006 to May 2007.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury denied Angels DH Albert Pujols the chance to move into sole ownership of 10th place in career home runs Sunday. In the fifth inning, Ellsbury made a leaping, one-handed catch at the wall to steal what would have been Pujols' 24th homer of the season and the 584th of his career. Pujols remains tied with Mark McGwire for 10th place. At the plate, Ellsbury went 0-for-4, struck out once, reached base on a fielder's choice and stole his 18th base of the season in a 2-0 loss.