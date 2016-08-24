RHP Ben Heller was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. The 25-year-old has played for three teams in the minors this season, going 0-1 with one save and a 1.42 ERA in six appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

2B Starlin Castro had two solo homers Monday, giving him 17 for the season to match SS Didi Gregorious' team-high total. Castro has a career-high 40 extra-base hits this season and has 25 RBIs over his past 34 games.

C Gary Sanchez was named the American League's player of the week after hitting .524 with two doubles and four home runs last week, then he started the new week just as hot. Sanchez, who became the first Yankees catcher since Thurman Munson in 1976 to earn the honor, hit two more home runs, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs against Seattle. Over the past seven games, Sanchez is now 14-for-25 with six home runs and nine RBIs.

LHP CC Sabathia is scheduled to make his 26th career start against Seattle on Tuesday night. He's gone 12-6 with a 2.70 ERA over his first 25 starts against the Mariners. The 36-year-old southpaw got off to a great start to the season but has since gone 2-6 with a 6.78 ERA over his past 11 starts.

DH Brian McCann went hitless again Monday, one day after his career-best 17-game hit streak ended in Los Angeles. McCann went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in the loss to Seattle.

RHP Anthony Swarzak was placed on the 15-day disabled list by the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Swarzak, who is nursing an inflamed right rotator cuff, has struggled mightily following the All-Star break. The 30-year-old has posted an 0-2 mark with a 6.06 ERA in 14 contests since the Midsummer Classic to see his season mark drop to 1-2 with a 5.90 ERA.

RHP Michael Pineda, who was facing his former team, had a rough night Monday. Pineda gave up five runs off eight hits over 5 1/3 innings while facing a Seattle team that traded him for one-time Yankees prospect Jesus Montero in 2012.