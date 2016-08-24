RHP Ben Heller was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Heller was acquired from Cleveland in the Andrew Miller trade and had not appeared in a game during an earlier stint with the Yankees.

RHP Ben Heller is making his second stint in a Yankees uniform after being recalled Tuesday, but he has yet to make his debut with the team. Heller was acquired from Cleveland in the Andrew Miller trade but didn't pitch in any games before being sent to Triple-A. After Anthony Swarzak went on the disabled list Tuesday, Heller was called back up.

3B Ronald Torreyes had hits in each of his first three at-bats Tuesday, accounting for two runs. Torreyes went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. During the current road trip, he's hitting .750 (8-for-12) with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka is in line to start against his former Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles teammate from the Japan's Pacific League again when the Yankees face Seattle and scheduled starter Hisashi Iwakuma on Wednesday afternoon. Tanaka already beat Iwakuma once this season in a 4-3 Yankees win on April 17. Tanaka (10-4) owns a 4-0 record in day games this season.

C Gary Sanchez finally cooled off Tuesday. He had only one hit in the 5-1 win over Seattle.

LHP CC Sabathia turned in another solid start at Seattle's Safeco Field on Tuesday, when he allowed one run off three hits over seven innings to beat the Mariners -- again. In 13 career starts at the stadium, Sabathia is 9-1 with a 2.09 ERA.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury hit his second home run in five games with a two-run shot in Tuesday's fifth inning. August is the first month this season in which Ellsbury has hit multiple homers.

RHP Anthony Swarzak, who gave up the game-winning home run Monday night, was placed on the 15-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation Tuesday. Swarzak went 1-2 with a 5.90 ERA in 25 games with the Yankees this season. His latest appearance saw Swarzak serve up a three-run homer to Seattle C Mike Zunino to give the Mariners a 6-5 in the seventh inning of Monday's 7-5 loss.