RHP Chad Green makes his seventh career start Saturday when the Yankees face the Orioles. Green has allowed one run and struck out 16 in his last two starts, spanning 12 innings. He followed up 11 strikeouts in six innings Aug. 15 vs. Toronto by allowing one run and five hits in six innings during Sunday's 2-0 loss at the Los Angeles Angels.

RHP Ben Heller became the first of the 11 prospects acquired by the Yankees at the non-waiver trade deadline to make his major league debut when he pitched the eighth inning Friday night. Heller was among the four prospects obtained from Cleveland in the deal for LHP Andrew Miller. Heller was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Tuesday for his second stint with the Yankees. He also was on the active roster Aug. 11-13 but did not pitch.

3B Ronald Torreyes started for the fifth time in six games Friday and was 2-for-4. Torreyes earned some more playing time by batting .563 (9-for-16) on New York's road trip and manager Joe Girardi cited his showing for the reason. "We're riding a hot hand, is what we're doing," Girardi said before Friday's game. "We got a pretty good idea of what he is, but he was on fire on that trip. He had 10, 11 hits, something like that. So we're riding a hot hand."

C Gary Sanchez had another big night when he fell a triple shy of the cycle and was 3-for-5. Sanchez had a two-run double and a two-run home run. Sanchez joined Trevor Story and George Scott (1966, Boston Red Sox) as the only players to get double-digit home runs in his first 22 games. Eight of those have been in his last nine games, in his last 10 games he is 20-for-37 (.541) and his 20 RBI through 22 games are the third-most in Yankees history only behind Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio (22) and Hideki Matsui (21). "Yeah I think so," said manager Joe Girardi when asked if he has run out of adjectives to describe Sanchez's performances. "He continues to just swing the bat extremely well. He seems to center every baseball he hits. He's patient. He gets his pitch and he's not missing it right now." Sanchez finished New York's fifth win in seven games and 13th in 21 games since he was promoted on Aug. 3 by getting three hits for the fifth time. Only Bob Meusel and Joe DiMaggio had six three-hit games within their first 22 games. With five games remaining in August, Sanchez also has the Yankees rookie record for home runs in a month and the most since Alfonso Soriano hit 13 in Aug. 2013. He also is the first Yankee to record multiple hits and a home run in three straight games at the current Yankee Stadium.

RHP Bryan Mitchell was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Wednesday.

C/DH Brian McCann was not with the team due to the death of his grandmother and manager Joe Girardi said he was unsure if McCann would be available for Saturday's game. The Yankees did not place McCann on the bereavement list and played Friday with 24 players.

3B Chase Headley started at designated hitter for the first time this season due to C/DH Brian McCann being absent because of his grandmother's passing. Headley was 1-for-8 on the road trip and also missed two games with left Achilles tendinitis.