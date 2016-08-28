RHP Chad Green allowed four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings on a day when he struggled with his breaking pitches. Green escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first by getting three strikeouts.

2B Starlin Castro had his 14th career game with four hits and third this season. He homered and drove in three runs. In his last 14 games since Aug. 12, Castro is batting .367 (22-for-60) with six home runs and 12 RBIs.

3B Ronald Torreyes started for the sixth time in seven games and remained hot by going 1-for-3 and reaching base three times. In his last six games, he is batting .522 (12-for-23).

C Gary Sanchez continued piling up accolades Saturday and also had his first curtain call by fans at Yankee Stadium after his 11th home run. Sanchez became the first player to hit 11 home runs in his first 23 games. He has 21s RBI in his first 23 games, second-most in Yankees history and the fifth-most through 23 games in the majors since 2000.

DH Brian McCann returned to the Yankees after missing Friday's game due to the death of his grandmother. He tied a season with his fifth three-hit game of the season and also had at least two RBIs, two hits and two runs scored for the fifth time.