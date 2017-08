C Gary Sanchez was named the American League player of the week for the second consecutive week. Sanchez hit .522 with a 1.304 OPS in six games last week with five home runs, three doubles, seven runs and nine RBIs. "I'm not really surprised at this point," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "What he's done in two weeks has been really special."

3B Chase Headley made only his second start since Aug. 22 on Monday night.