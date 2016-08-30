1B Tyler Austin went 2-for-3 to snap a 1-for-22 drought. It was his second career multi-hit game. His other was Aug. 13 against Tampa Bay in his big league debut.

SS Didi Gregorius extended his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games with three hits, including a pair of doubles. Gregorius had his fifth career game with at least two doubles.

C Gary Sanchez was named the American League player of the week for the second straight week. Sanchez hit .524, 11-for-21, with four home runs and two doubles last week and compiled a 1.190 OPS. Monday against the Royals, he went 1-for-4, a single, was hit by a pitch and struck out twice. "I'm not really surprised at this point," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "He had an unbelievable week, again. He had a ton of home runs. He's driving the ball all over the place. He's throwing runners out and playing really good defense. What he's done in two weeks has been really special."

3B Chase Headley made only his second start since Aug. 22 on Monday night.

CF Jacob Ellsbury reached on a catcher's interference to lead off the Yankees' four-run eighth. It is the 11th time this season, extending his major league record that he has reached on catcher's interference. He tops the majors with 25 catcher's interference calls since his big league debut in 2007.

RHP Michael Pineda has a 7.62 ERA in the first inning after giving up three runs in the first to the Royals. He has permitted 22 earned runs in 26 innings in his starts this season. "There are a lot of pitchers like that, that struggle in the first inning," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "If you don't get them in the first inning a lot of times, you're not going to get them. His stuff was really good after that. It's unfortunate."