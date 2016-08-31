LHP Stephen Tarpley and OF Tito Polo were acquired by the Yankees on Tuesday to complete the Aug. 1 trade that sent RHP Ivan Nova to the Pirates. Tarpley, 23, went 6-4 with a 4.32 ERA over 20 starts this year for Class A Bradenton.

OF Tito Polo and LHP Stephen Tarpley were acquired by the Yankees on Tuesday to complete the Aug. 1 trade that sent RHP Ivan Nova to the Pirates. Polo, 22, batted .289/.360/.451 with 16 homers, 65 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases for two Class A teams this year.

SS Didi Gregorius singled to lead off the third inning. That extended his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka held the Royals to two runs and four hits over five innings, throwing 71 pitches. But after a 59-minute rain delay before the sixth inning could begin, Tanaka did not return to the mound. He is 4-0 in his past five starts. His scoreless-inning streak was snapped at 16 2/3 innings on Jarrod Dyson's RBI triple in the third.

RHP Kirby Yates was optioned to Pulaski in the Appalachian League. He will be eligible to rejoin the Yankees after Pulaski's season ends Thursday. Yates is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 36 relief appearances for New York this year.

LHP Chasen Shreve was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and got the final two outs in the 10th inning for his first career save. It is his fourth stint with the Yankees this year. He previously appeared with the Yankees on Aug. 18, a loss to Toronto in which he allowed four runs without retiring any of the five batters he faced -- two hits, two walks and one hit batter. In his most recent stint with the RailRiders, Shreve held opponents scoreless in four appearances, allowing one hit in seven innings, while striking out seven and walking two.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury matched his career high with four hits, with his 10th-inning infield single driving in the winning run. It was his fifth career go-ahead RBI single in extra innings. He has a career .355 batting average against the Royals with a .536 slugging percentage.

LF Brett Gardner reached base five times -- three walks and two hits. It is the sixth game this season he has reached base five times.