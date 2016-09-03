INF Rob Refsnyder was called up from Triple-A prior to Friday's game in Baltimore. He was a fifth round pick out of Arizona in 2012 by the Yankees. He made his MLB debut last year and had 125 at-bats in previous stints with the Yankees this year. He came on to play defense in the last of the eighth Friday.

RHP Luis Severino was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game in Baltimore on Friday. He made his major league debut last year and was 1-8 with a 7.19 ERA in his first 12 outings for New York this year. He pitched a scoreless inning Friday.

RHP Nick Rumbelow was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list, recalled from Triple-A and put on the 60-day disabled list on Friday. He had Tommy John surgery on his elbow in April.

RHP Nick Goody was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre before Friday's game in Baltimore. The LSU product, who made his MLB debut last year, had pitched in 26 games with the Yankees earlier this season. He came on in the second inning Friday when starter Chad Green left with an injury. Goody allowed two of the four homers hit by the Orioles. "We were not able to keep the ball in the ballpark," manager Joe Girardi said.

RHP Chad Green left his start in the second inning with right elbow pain and he will undergo more tests.

RHP Jonathan Holder was called up from Triple-A prior to the game Friday in Baltimore. He was a sixth round pick in 2014 by the Yankees out of Mississippi State and made his MLB debut when he fanned the first batter he faced, Adam Jones, in the sixth. Holder got three outs without giving up a hit.

RHP Kirby Yates was recalled from rookie level Pulaski of the Appalachian League before Friday's game in Baltimore. He was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2005 and made his MLB debut in 2014. Yates pitched in the fourth Friday and gave up two runs.

LHP CC Sabathia will start on Saturday in Baltimore. He is 19-9, 3.35 in his career against Baltimore in 37 games and 11-6, 3.51 in 22 games at Baltimore.

OF Eric Young, Jr. was selected from Triple-A and signed to a Major League contract before Friday's game in Baltimore. The New Jersey native made his MLB debut in 2009 and entered Friday with 1,505 at-bats in the majors. Young came on to play center in the last of the eighth Friday.