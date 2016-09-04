RHP Chad Green left Friday's game early with elbow pain, and the team said before Saturday's game that he's got a sprained right UCL, strained flexor tendon and will see a doctor Monday. Girardi said he's not sure yet what they'll do when it's Green next time to pitch, possibly Wednesday, but will see what the next few days bring. "I think you wait till (the doctor) sees him," Girardi said. "The next couple days, he'll just undergo treatment. We're just going to play it by ear and see where we are at. There could be a number of different scenarios we use Wednesday."

3B Ronald Torreyes has been hot lately. He had a career-best seven-game hitting streak (with a .538 average) coming into this game but went 0-for-2 in Saturday's loss.

RF Aaron Judge, who made his major league debut on Aug, 13, saw his recent struggles continue. He went 0-for-2 with a walk, and his average slid to .172. Plus, Judge made a fielding error in right that let the Orioles score a run. "I just took my eye off it and just made an error," Judge said.

C Gary Sanchez keeps on rolling. He became the first catcher to ever win both the American League Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month Awards for his work last month. He finished with a .389 average and 11 homers plus 21 RBIs in August. "Pretty impressive considering what he's done, coming up at an important time and facing good teams," manager Joe Girardi said. "It's really impressive."

LHP CC Sabathia now has lost three of his last four after Saturday's defeat although he didn't pitch badly -- two runs on six hits in six innings. Sabathia said he just couldn't seem to be consistent and was clearly frustrated about it. "I don't know. I didn't have much," he said. "Just trying to make pitches when I had to, and I was able to do that for the most part. But it was a struggle today."