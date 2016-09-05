RHP Luis Severino (2-8) picked up the win Sunday after entering for RHP Michael Pineda in the fifth inning. It was the fifth relief appearance of his career, and has not allowed an earned run over that stretch. He threw two scoreless, hitless innings. "He came in and gave us some really big outs," manager Joe Girardi said. "That's how we talked about using him. We have to win games, and we're going to use him." Severino, however, still could be used as a starter, Girardi confirmed.

RHP Chad Green (2-4, 4.73) is out for the season with a sprained right UCL and a strained flexor tendon. However, it does not appear he will need to undergo Tommy John surgery, Yankees officials said. Green is expected to see a doctor in New York on Monday.

SS Didi Gregorius, who took some knocks over the previous two games, was held out of the lineup Sunday. "His arm is sore where he's been hit the past few days," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. Gregorius is batting .282 with 17 homers and 64 RBIs.

C Gary Sanchez walked twice Sunday against Baltimore to reach base safely in a 19th consecutive game. Sanchez is batting .394 with 16 extra-base hits over that span.

1B Mark Teixeira was held out of the lineup Sunday after playing the previous night. He had an ice pack on his neck prior to the game. "Tex is a guy I have not been playing day games after night games," manager Joe Girardi said. That means that Teixeira, a Maryland native, went 0-for-3 in his final game at Camden Yards. Prior to signing with the Yankees in 2009, he listened to offers from Baltimore but he did not believe the process was fully sincere. "They didn't have any intention of signing me," Teixeira said. "They made an offer just to say they made an offer." After signing with New York, Teixeira has been booed repeatedly in Baltimore. "When you play a long time, it really doesn't bother you at all," he said. Teixeira is batting .200 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs.