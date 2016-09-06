1B Greg Bird (torn right shoulder labrum) was in the clubhouse Monday and is progressing well enough to the point where he is taking batting practice in the batting cage. Barring any setback, Bird is expected to get at-bats in the Arizona Fall League. Bird has not played this season but is widely regarded as New York's first baseman of the future after he hit 11 home runs and had an OPS of .872 in 46 games late last season.

RHP Chad Green met with team physician Christopher Ahmad on Monday, but the Yankees did not have an announcement other than saying he will have another examination Tuesday. Green will miss the rest of the season with a sprained right UCL and a strained flexor tendon.

SS Didi Gregorius returned to the lineup after not playing Sunday due to a sore left arm, and he went 0-for-4. Manager Joe Girardi said Gregorius' arm was feeling fine.

RF Aaron Judge, who struck out three times Monday, has 35 strikeouts in his first 65 at-bats. Manager Joe Girardi said he believes Judge has handled the adversity well while also adding that mechanically "he's a little off". Girardi also said that since Aaron Hicks is on the disabled list, using someone else besides Judge in right field is more difficult. While Judge struggled at the plate, he did record four putouts, including a catch against the wall in the seventh on Toronto PH Dioner Navarro and a diving catch on 2B Devon Travis for the final out of the second.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka did not have best stuff at times but got through it, allowing two runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings Monday against Toronto. Tanaka walked three hitters, including 3B Josh Donaldson, and that free pass ended a run of 82 straight right-handed hitters without a walk. He is 5-0 with a 2.08 ERA in his past six starts.

RHP Bryan Mitchell could be a candidate to start Wednesday although the Yankees have not officially announced who starts in place of RHP Chad Green (elbow). Mitchell missed four months recovering from a foot injury and has made six rehab starts. He pitched nine innings in two starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out 14.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury had his fourth game with three RBIs but first at home when he hit a two-run home run and added an RBI single Monday. He had his 10th three-hit game, and he has three home runs in his past 14 games after getting one during his previous 58.

RF Aaron Hicks was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Sept. 1, due to a strained right hamstring. Hicks was injured Wednesday in Kansas City running out a ground ball, and the Yankees said the injury is a Grade 2 strain. Hicks is batting .213 in 112 games this season, and he batted .280 in 26 games last month.