LHP James Pazos was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, giving the Yankees a third left-handed reliever. Pazos pitched five scoreless innings over 11 appearances in the majors last year. He faced one batter Tuesday against Toronto and gave up a hit. This year with Triple-A, he was 2-2 with a 2.32 ERA in 23 appearances while holding left-handed hitters to a .063 average.

RHP Chad Green had a dye-contrast MRI on his right elbow Tuesday and said after the game he is not having Tommy John surgery. GM Brian Cashman said Green would be placed on the disabled list and is unlikely to pitch again this season.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi made his first appearance in the clubhouse since undergoing a second Tommy John surgery last month. Eovaldi could be a candidate to be non-tendered by the Yankees and is unlikely to pitch next season, but he said the team has not told him its plans. Eovaldi also said he was unsure of how he injured his elbow.

RHP Dellin Betances likely will be unavailable for the next few days after throwing 40 pitches Tuesday. He pitched for the third straight game, and his 40 pitches were his highest total since he threw 45 at Toronto on June 24, 2014.

RHP Bryan Mitchell was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, and he likely will start Wednesday in place of Chad Green. Mitchell made six minor league starts after missing four months with a foot injury. He threw 91 pitches in his most recent outing Friday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Mitchell probably will get the start because the Yankees had to use RHP Luis Severino for multiple innings in Sunday's win at Baltimore. As for beyond Wednesday, the Yankees have not stated if he will be the fifth starter, but it seems to be a logical choice based on how drastic Severino's splits are as a starter and reliever. Last year Mitchell had a 6.37 ERA in 29 2/3 innings, though a majority of his struggles occurred after getting hit in the face with a ball while pitching against the Twins.