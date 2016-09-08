RHP Chad Green (right forearm tendon) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He is not expected to pitch again this season and said after Tuesday's game he will not need Tommy John surgery.

OF Aaron Judge and C Gary Sanchez spent part of Wednesday afternoon at the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, N.J. They also had the night off from the starting lineup after manager Joe Girardi heard various members of the team saying they could use some rest.

