FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 8, 2016 / 3:43 AM / a year ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Chad Green (right forearm tendon) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He is not expected to pitch again this season and said after Tuesday's game he will not need Tommy John surgery.

OF Aaron Judge and C Gary Sanchez spent part of Wednesday afternoon at the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, N.J. They also had the night off from the starting lineup after manager Joe Girardi heard various members of the team saying they could use some rest.

C Gary Sanchez and OF Aaron Judge spent part of Wednesday afternoon at the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, N.J. They also had the night off from the starting lineup after manager Joe Girardi heard various members of the team saying they could use some rest.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.