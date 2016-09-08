RHP Chad Green (right forearm tendon) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He is not expected to pitch again this season and said after Tuesday's game he will not need Tommy John surgery.

RHP Chad Green (strained right forearm tendon) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, retroactive to Saturday. Green injured his elbow Friday in Baltimore and said he will not be getting Tommy John surgery. Green appeared in 12 games and had a 2-4 record with a 4.73 ERA. He made eight starts for the Yankees and compiled 52 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings.

2B Starlin Castro hit his 20th home run in the third inning Tuesday and became the fourth Yankee second baseman to hit 20 home runs in a season. The others were Robinson Cano (2009-2013), Alfonso Soriano (2002 and 2003) and Hall of Famer Joe Gordon (1938-1941).

RHP Dellin Betances was unavailable Wednesday and likely will be unavailable Thursday. Betances pitched for the third straight day Tuesday, when he threw 40 pitches. In those three games, Betances threw 62 pitches in 2 2/3 innings. Betances has been used in three straight games on four occasions this season. He threw 50 pitches April 16-19, 33 pitches June 22-25 and 47 pitches Aug. 10-12.

RF Aaron Judge had the night off from starting Wednesday, the second time in the past week he did not start. He came off the bench and went 0-for-1. He is 2-for-16 with 11 strikeouts in his past five starts. Judge is batting .171 in his first 22 games and is expected to be in the lineup Thursday.

C Gary Sanchez and OF Aaron Judge spent part of Wednesday afternoon at the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, N.J. They also had the night off from the starting lineup after manager Joe Girardi heard various members of the team saying they could use some rest.

C/DH Gary Sanchez had started 22 consecutive games before manager Joe Girardi gave him the night off Wednesday. Of those 22 games, only five had been as a designated hitter. Sanchez is hitting .348, but in his past eight games, he is batting .194 without a home run and 12 strikeouts. "I think some of the pitches that he's had, he's missed, whereas he didn't miss any for that two- or three-week period," Girardi said. "I think it's just kind of things correcting themselves. Hitters just don't hit like that forever. Nothing major, just maybe missing a pitch here and there." Girardi said Sanchez would return to the starting lineup Thursday.

RHP Bryan Mitchell made a successful season debut Wednesday night by allowing four hits in five-plus innings against the Blue Jays. He made six starts in the minors following left toe surgery. He was pleased with his Wednesday outing after all the recovery time from the injury he sustained in the final week of exhibition games. Mitchell filled the rotation spot vacated by RHP Chad Green (elbow) and is expected to get another start.

LHP CC Sabathia makes his 26th start of the season for the Yankees on Thursday in the series opener against Tampa Bay. Sabathia is 8-12 with a 4.20 ERA this season and has a 2.29 ERA in his past three outings. Sabathia last pitched Saturday in Baltimore, where he allowed one earned run and six hits in six innings of a 2-0 loss. Sabathia is 14-14 with a 3.79 ERA in 40 starts against Tampa Bay. As a Yankee, he is 7-13 with a 4.35 ERA in 29 starts against the Rays.