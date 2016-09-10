LHP Richard Bleier was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre by the Yankees on Friday. He was slated to start Game 4 of Scranton/Wilkes Barre’s playoff series Saturday if necessary.

LHP Richard Bleier became the fourth left-hander in New York’s bullpen when he was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Bleier appeared in 16 games for the Yankees earlier this season. In Triple-A, he is 2-3 with a 3.72 ERA in 12 appearances. His next start was slated to be in Game 4 of the playoffs for Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Saturday.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka takes a five-game winning streak into Saturday’s start against Tampa Bay. Tanaka is 5-0 with a 2.08 ERA in six starts since losing to the New York Mets on Aug. 2. He is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA in three starts vs. Tampa Bay this season.

C Gary Sanchez hit his 12th home run and it was his first home run in 41 at-bats. Sanchez was on base three other times and has reached in 22 of his last 23 games. Sanchez became the seventh player in major league history to get 12 home runs by his 34th career game. The last to do so was Chicago’s Jose Abreu in 2014.

1B Mark Teixeira hit his 11th career grand slam Friday night in the fourth inning. Teixeira took a curtain call after hitting his 12th home run and first grand slam since July 31, 2015 at Chicago off LHP Carlos Rodon. It was also his 203rd home run with the Yankees, tying Roger Maris for 15th place in franchise history.