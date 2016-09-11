RF Rob Refsnyder, who played outfield in college, made his first start in right field since Aug. 3. He made a running catch on a liner by 3B Evan Longoria and a strong throw to prevent a run from scoring when the game was still scoreless.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka is 6-0 inr his last seven starts since Aug. 2. He allowed one run and five hits in 7 1/3 innings while also getting 10 strikeouts. It was his seventh career double-digit strikeout game and first since Sept. 8, 2015 vs, Baltimore.

CF Leonys Martin was out of the starting lineup Saturday against Oakland, getting a day off.He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts on Friday night against Oakland. "Leonys needs a day," Seattle manager Scott Servais said before the Mariners' 14-3 win. Martin will return to the lineup Sunday in the series-finale against the A's.

C Gary Sanchez became the fifth player to get 13 home runs within his first 35 games Saturday. The others were Wally Joyner, Mike Jacobs, Kevin Maas and Wally Barger. Sanchez has 24 RBIs, including a sacrifice fly when he was supposed to get intentionally walked. Sanchez has hit safely in 20 of his last 24 games and is batting .371 (33-for-89) with 12 home runs and 20 RBIs in those games.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury continued to have success against RHP Chris Archer on Saturday when he hit a two-run home run and doubled. Ellsbury is 19-for-34 (.559) against Archer. He has the most hits of any hitter who has faced Archer.