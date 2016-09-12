RHP Luis Severino pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings Sunday. In his 16 2/3 innings in seven outings, he allowed an unearned run while getting 19 strikeouts.

RHP Luis Cessa has allowed eight home runs in his first five starts and 13 in 47 2/3 innings. Cessa has allowed 25 home runs and 20 have been via the home run.

C Gary Sanchez did not get his 14th home run Sunday but singled in the first inning, marking the 21st time in his last 25 games he got a hit. Sanchez also struck out twice, marking the 11th time he has struck out twice.

RHP Bryan Mitchell makes his fifth career start Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mitchell made his season debut Wednesday during a 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays when he allowed four hits in five-plus innings. Mitchell missed the first four months rehabbing from left toe surgery and made six minor league starts before rejoining the Yankees.

3B Chase Headley hit his 14th home run Sunday and reached for the 24th time in 26 starts. Headley's home run total is the second highest of his career behind the 31 he had with San Diego in 2012.