SS Didi Gregorius, who was in a 3-for-34 slump, was out of the starting lineup. Manager Joe Girardi said Gregorius is feeling "beat up" from recent games.

OF Aaron Hicks (strained right hamstring) did some running and took swings in the batting cage Monday. Hicks is expected to go the team's minor league complex in Tampa, Fla., to face live pitching this weekend. The team will made a decision on whether to activate him when it visits the Rays next week.