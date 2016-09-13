SS Didi Gregorius, who was in a 3-for-34 slump, was out of the starting lineup. Manager Joe Girardi said Gregorius is feeling "beat up" from recent games.

SS Didi Gregorius had the day off Monday from the starting lineup and might get another day. Manager Joe Girardi said Gregorius is "really beat up" from various things such as foul balls during at-bats. Gregorius is batting .273 with 17 home runs and 64 RBIs this season but has a .235 average since the All-Star break and is 3-for-34 in his last nine games.

RF Aaron Judge had not homered in his previous 33 at-bats until he hit a 436-foot drive into the left-center field bleachers in the fourth inning. Before Monday, Judge had not homered since Aug. 30 in Kansas City.

RHP Bryan Mitchell lasted 2 1/3 innings Monday and allowed six runs (two runs). It was the second time this season a Yankee starter allowed four unearned runs. The other time was RHP Masahiro Tanaka on July 10 at Cleveland.

LHP CC Sabathia will make his 462nd career start Tuesday when the Yankees face the Dodgers. He will tie Mark Buehrle, Kenny Rogers and Earl Whitehall for 19th place in American League history. Sabathia is 3-9 with a 5.79 ERA in his last 15 starts since June 22. Before these 15 starts, he had been 4-2 with a 0.82 ERA in his previous seven. Sabathia is 1-0 with a 1.20 ERA in two starts against Los Angeles.

OF Aaron Hicks (strained right hamstring) did some running and took swings in the batting cage Monday. Hicks is expected to go the team's minor league complex in Tampa, Fla., to face live pitching this weekend. The team will made a decision on whether to activate him when it visits the Rays next week.

OF Aaron Hicks (hamstring) is making progress in his recovery but is not ready to come back. On Monday, he did some running and took swings in the batting cage. Hicks will head to the team's complex in Tampa when the Yankees are in Boston this weekend. The Yankees go to Tampa Bay after their series in Boston and they will see how much more progress he has made by next week. Hicks is batting .213 this season and was hitting .280 in his last 26 games before getting hurt.