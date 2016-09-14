OF/INF Rob Refsnyder will likely be the everyday right fielder while Aaron Judge is sidelined. Refsnyder has made 11 starts there this season. He made his sixth start in left field Tuesday and is batting .353 (6-for-17) in his last six games.

SS Didi Gregorius (sore rib) was held out of the starting lineup for a second straight game. Manager Joe Girardi said Gregorius experienced soreness in his rib Friday after getting hit while diving back to first base on a pickoff play.

SS Didi Gregorius began Tuesday by having his second straight night off to rest a sore right rib. He wound coming up as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and hitting his 18th home run -- his first as a pinch-hitter. Gregorius has four hits in his last 35 at-bats, and the lingering soreness might have impacted how he swings, manager Joe Girardi said before the game. Girardi said Gregorius is expected to be in the starting lineup Wednesday.

RF Aaron Judge left Tuesday's game with a strained right oblique and will undergo an MRI, and manager Joe Girardi expects he will be out a while. Judge grimaced on a swing after fouling off a pitch in his second plate appearance. Before drawing a walk, Judge was briefly examined by Girardi and a trainer but stayed in the game. After the fourth, Judge was removed. Judge is batting .179 in 27 games; he has four home runs but also has struck out 42 times.

C Gary Sanchez hit his 14th home run Tuesday. He is the fifth player to get 14 home runs in his first 38 games, joining Wally Berger, Wally Joyner, Albert Pujols and Mike Jacobs.

LHP CC Sabathia did not get a decision Tuesday when he allowed three hits in 6 1/3 innings during a 3-0 win over the Dodgers. He has a 2.40 ERA in his last five starts since Aug. 23. Sabathia said he felt good with his changeup early on and fastball command improved as his 93-pitch outing reached the later stages.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury had the night off to rest since he is hitting .247 against left-handed pitching this season. Manager Joe Girardi said Ellsbury would play all four games this weekend against the Boston Red Sox, who are slated to pitch three lefties.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury entered the game after the fourth inning and hit his fifth home run in 22 games. Ellsbury has 13 hits in his 45 at-bats and is 10-for-29 on the homestand. Ellsbury is batting .247 against left-handed pitching this season.