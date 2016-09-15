OF Mason Williams was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, and manager Joe Girardi said he could be used in right field if needed. He was a defensive replacement in the Wednesday game. Williams was briefly with the Yankees in June 2015 but had a long recovery from a shoulder injury he originally sustained sliding back into first base on a pickoff attempt vs. Detroit on June 19, 2015. This season, Williams batted 296 in 31 regular-season games with Triple-A. During the first round of the International League playoffs vs. Louisville, Williams batted .583 (7-for-12) with a home run and three RBIs.

RF Aaron Judge had an MRI exam on his strained right oblique Wednesday, and after the game, the Yankees placed him on the 15-day disabled list with a Grade 2 strain. He will miss the rest of the regular season. Judge was injured on a swing in the fourth inning Tuesday and was removed from the game when the Yankees did not like how he was running. Judge is batting .179 with four home runs and 42 strikeouts.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka has won his past three starts on four days' rest, and he will start on regular rest again Thursday in Boston. In those games, he is 3-0 with a 0.89 ERA. He also is 6-0 with a 1.94 ERA in his last seven starts, and he has the second-lowest ERA in the AL since Aug. 7. Tanaka last pitched Saturday when he allowed one run and struck out a season-high 10 and allowed just one run in 7 1/3 innings. Tanaka is 5-2 with a 4.42 ERA in nine career starts against Boston. At Fenway Park, he is 2-1 with a 5.32 ERA in four starts.

DH/1B Billy Butler signed a free agent deal with the Yankees, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday night.

RHP Michael Pineda had a second start cut short by a rain delay this season and pitched in his fourth game with a rain delay Wednesday. On Friday, he started against Tampa Bay in a game with two 20-minute delays. He also pitched five scoreless innings against Toronto on Aug. 16 before a 42-minute rain delay in an eventual 12-6 loss and in Detroit on June 2 when there was a pregame delay. On Wednesday, he allowed two hits and struck out five in four scoreless innings against the Dodgers. "Michael did a really good job today," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "They made him work, but I thought his stuff was good today."