RHP Luis Cessa make his seventh major league start in the second game of the four-game series on Friday night. He is 2-1 with a 2.79 ERA in his starts and is coming off his first career loss. Last Sunday against Tampa Bay at Yankee Stadium, Cessa gave up four runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. But three of the hits were home runs. He didn't walk anyone and has yet to walk more than two batters in a game.

2B Starlin Castro went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, his fourth four-hit game of the season and second against the Red Sox. He has hit .358 with four homers and 12 RBIs in his last 20 games. He also has four straight multi-hit games, his longest streak since 2011.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi (Tommy John surgery in August 2016) was transferred from the 15-to the 60-day disabled list to make room for DH Billy Butler on the 40-man roster. Eovaldi went 9-8 with a 4.76 ERA in 24 games (21 starts) for New York this year.

RHP Dellin Betances was the losing pitcher, blowing his fifth save in 16 chances this season (his second since becoming the closer after Aroldis Chapman and Andrew Miller were traded). In five games at Fenway Park in 2016, he has allowed seven hits, three of them homers, and seven runs in just four innings. "We had a good game and there I wasn't able to seal the deal," he said after Hanley Ramirez beat him with a three-run homer. "I just left it up. Obviously I'm trying to see if I can beat him with the heater and he was right on it. I made a bad pitch."

RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 6-0 with a 1.97 ERA in his last seven starts coming in, pitched seven strong innings and was in line for the win before his bullpen blew Thursday night's game in Boston. In 15 road stars this season, he is 6-3 with a 2.11 ERA, the second-lowest road ERA in the American League this season. In three starts against Boston this season, he is 1-0 with a 1.83.

C Gary Sanchez, who hit a mammoth home run to center field on his first visit to Fenway, drilled a shot into the triangle in right center that became a ground-rule double, costing him a first-inning RBI. He went 2-for-5 on the night.

DH Billy Butler, who arrived at Fenway Park about 90 minutes before the first pitch, took some batting practice, batted fifth and hit a sacrifice fly in his first time up. He then singled home a run in the third inning. He finished 1-for-3 with the two RBIs in his debut and is a career .292 hitter against the Red Sox.