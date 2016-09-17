RHP Luis Cessa departed after throwing only 64 pitches Friday against the Red Sox in Boston. Cessa (4-2) surrendered three runs on six hits and struck out one in a five-inning loss. "It was a rough start for me," Cessa said after throwing only 40 strikes. "I kept battling trying to hold them to give my team a chance." On the decision to pull Cessa early, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said: "We just thought we'd start mixing and matching at that point. His fastball started to leak a little bit so we decided to make a change."

RHP Dellin Betances didn't lose any confidence from his manager after blowing a three-run lead in the ninth inning Thursday by serving up a walk-off three-run homer to Red Sox 1B Hanley Ramirez. "The greatest closers have blips. That's the bottom line. It's going to happen," Yankees skipper Joe Girardi said. Betances, 3-6 with a 2.83 ERA and 11 saves in 69 appearances this season, was pitching for the third consecutive day, and Girardi wanted to give him one or two days off starting Friday. RHP Tyler Clippard was the interim closer.

RHP Bryan Mitchell (1-1, 6.14 ERA) takes the mound Saturday against the Red Sox in Boston. He is making just his third start of the year after missing most of the campaign with a left great toe tear, as well as his first career start against the Red Sox. Mitchell gave up six runs (five earned) on nine hits in a 2 1/3-inning loss to the Dodgers last Monday. He is 0-0 with a 6.14 ERA in four career appearances against the Red Sox. Jackie Bradley is 2-for-2 with an RBI, Xander Bogaerts is 1-for-3 with a double and Travis Shaw is 1-for-2 against Mitchell.

1B Mark Teixeira returned after missing two games with a neck ailment and was pegged eighth in the batting order. "It's not something that I've done a lot of," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "I kind of looked at the match up. The guys in front of him have had some success off of (Clay) Buchholz, and that's probably the main reason I put him there." Teixeira, batting .198 this season, is 4-for-28 (.143) with two homers, seven RBIs, three walks and eight strikeouts against Buchholz.

INF/DH Billy Butler slugged his first home run with the Yankees, a two-run, pinch-hit shot in the ninth inning Friday in Boston. Butler now has five homers on the season, and it was his third career pinch-hit blast -- all in the eighth inning or later. Butler drove in two runs in his Yankees debut Thursday and is a lifetime .296 (71-for-240) hitter with nine homers and 39 RBIs against the Red Sox.