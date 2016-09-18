RHP Luis Severino, who has become a valuable member of the Yankees' bullpen, gave up his first run in ninth relief appearances. The run scored after he was pulled from the game. He walked three in 1 1/3 innings but caught Dustin Pedroia looking at a third stike with the bases loaded to end the sixth inning.

2B Starlin Castro left Saturday's game in the fifth inning with a right hamstring strain after grabbing his right leg running to second base. He was on his way to a double to left-center when he pulled up lame. Manager Joe Girardi and the trainer came out and Castro walked off the field. He was replaced by pinch runner Ronald Torreyes, who stayed in the game at second base. Castro, who will undergo an MRI in New York, was 1-for-3 and batted .341 with four homers and 12 RBIs over his last 22 games, going 12-for-25 in his last six.

C/DH Gary Sanchez looked like he got jammed by a David Price pitch but still hit it out of Fenway Park for a two-run homer in the third inning. It was Sanchez's 15th home run in 152 at-bats since coming up from the minor leagues. He became one of five hitters since 1913 with 15 homers in his first 42 games and is batting .320 with 29 RBIs.

RHP Bryan Mitchell, making his third start of the season after suffering a foot injury late in spring training, allowed four runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings Saturday. He was knocked out by a two-run homer by Xander Bogaerts, who also had a double against him.

LHP CC Sabathia, 12-13 with a 4.53 ERA lifetime against the Red Sox and 5-5 with a 5.15 ERA at Fenway Park, pitches the series finale for the Yankees on Sunday night. Sabathia, 8-12 on the year, has turned in quality starts in four of his last five outings and is 0-1 in one starts against Boston this season.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury left Saturday's loss to the Boston Red Sox with a right knee injury. Ellsbury left in the eighth inning when he slid into the wall in right-center on Xander Bogaerts' second double one inning earlier. He is headed back to New York for an MRI exam.

RHP Anthony Swarzak was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Trenton. He pitched 2/3 of an inning Friday and gave up one run on one hit. Swarzak was placed on the 15-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation on Aug. 23. Swarzak went 1-2 with a 5.90 ERA in 25 games with the Yankees this season.