RHP Dellin Betances bounced back nicely with a perfect ninth inning for his 12th save of the season. He needed 16 pitches for the ninth but still retired the side 1-2-3, part of a bullpen that held the Rays to one hit in 3 2/3 innings of relief.

2B Ronald Torreyes got the Yankees' four-run seventh inning started with a single and a spark from the bottom of the lineup, going 2-for-4 on the night to raise his average to .277 on the season.

INF Donovan Solano made his Yankees' debut Sunday, the 53rd player to suit up for New York this season. The most the Yankees have used in a season is 58 in 2014, with 56 playing last season

C Gary Sanchez came through with a go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh -- his 17th in just 44 games this season, matching the most for any player in the last century in their first 44 games. He's hit home runs in three straight games and six home runs in his last 11 games, his 17 the most by a Yankees rookie since Alfonso Soriano in 2001.

DH/1B Billy Butler had hit safely in his first four games with New York entering Tuesday's contest, going 4-for-9 with a home run and four RBIs. He's the first player to open his Yankees' career with a four-game hit streak since Chase Headley had eight straight in 2014.

OF Aaron Hicks (strained right hamstring) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday. He started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a walk in his first major league game since Aug. 31.

RHP Michael Pineda pitched well against a Rays team he had struggled against this season, striking out 11 batters and holding Tampa Bay to two runs on five hits in five-plus innings. He didn't get the win but pitched well enough to keep the Yankees within striking distance.