2B Donovan Solano hit his first home run since 2014 with a two-run blast in the ninth inning, part of a three-hit night that raised his season average to .308. The Yankees have gotten good production from the bottom of the batting order in their two wins against the Rays.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka gave up four solo home runs in the third inning, but got enough run support to earn his 14th win on a night where he didn't have his best stuff. He struck out five but saw his AL-best ERA rise to 3.07.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka has been scratched from his next start with a strain to his right forearm. Tanaka earned the win in Wednesday's 11-5 win over the Rays, but also gave up four solo home runs in the third inning. Tanaka became the first Yankees pitcher to win despite allowing four home runs since Orlando Hernandez in 2000. Over his last nine starts, Tanaka is 7-0 with a 2.28 ERA, the longest winning streak of his career. .

C Gary Sanchez continues his record-breaking tear at the plate, adding two home runs Wednesday to give him 19 in his first 45 games, the most for any player in baseball since 1900. Sanchez had five RBIs and has been central in the Yankees' late push for wild-card contention.

DH Brian McCann went 4-for-5 at the plate Wednesday as part of 17-hit barrage from the Yankees. He came in with just nine hits in his previous 46 at-bats, so it's a welcome change at the plate as the team needs an offensive boost down the stretch.