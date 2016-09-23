RHP Luis Cessa has lost three straight starts following a 4-0 start to his season -- he only allowed two runs in six innings for a quality start, but got zero run support. He's 0-2 against the Rays this season and 4-1 against everyone else.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka has been scratched from his next start with a strain to his right forearm. Tanaka earned the win in Wednesday's 11-5 win over the Rays, but also gave up four solo home runs in the third inning. Tanaka became the first Yankees pitcher to win despite allowing four home runs since Orlando Hernandez in 2000. Over his last nine starts, Tanaka is 7-0 with a 2.28 ERA, the longest winning streak of his career. .

C Gary Sanchez cooled off, going 0-for-2 with two walks to end a four-game home-run streak, but showed off his defense, throwing out two runners at second base, picking off one and catching another on a steal attempt.

1B Mark Teixeira went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, stranding four runners and seeing his season average drop to .197. The Yankees stranded 10 men on base overall, with Teixeira popping out with two on in the first inning.

DH Billy Butler went 2-for-4 and has now hit safely in all six of his games with the Yankees -- he's hitting .444 with four RBIs in those six games, and has consecutive multi-hit games for the first time in five weeks.