2B Starlin Castro (right hamstring) hit in the cage before the 9-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday and plans to try running on the field on Saturday. Manager Joe Girardi aid that he does not expect Castro to return to the lineup during the series in Toronto although the second baseman has expressed home that he will be able to play in the series. He was injured Saturday against the Boston Red Sox.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (strained right forearm) will miss his scheduled start Monday in the finale of the four-games series the Toronto Blue Jays. Manager Joe Girardi said he has not decided on a replacement. Tanaka leads the American League with a 3.07 earned-run average.

C Gary Sanchez was 0-2 with two walks Thursday in the 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday to end a six-game extra-base hit streak and a four-game home run streak. He was used as designated hitter on Friday and was 2-for-4 with a double in the 9-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

RHP Bryan Mitchell pitched a career-high six innings in his seventh career major league start and his fourth of the season in the 9-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. He allowed six hits, four walks and three runs (one earned) and is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA on the season. "I didn't think he had real good command of his fastball early in the game and it kind of got him in a little bit of trouble," manager Joe Girardi said. "As the game went on, he got better and better."

LHP CC Sabathia will be going for his eighth career win at Rogers Centre Saturday when he starts the second game of a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Sabathia is 7-3 with a 3.19 ERA in 11 career starts at Rogers Centre. In 25 career starts against the Blue Jays, he is 15-9 with a 3.45 ERA. As a Yankee, he is 8-6 with a 3.45 ERA in 15 starts against Toronto. He took a no-decision Sunday in the Yankees' 5-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox despite taking a 4-0 lead into the fifth inning. He allowed eight hits, three walks and four runs in five innings.

1B Billy Butler was 0-for-2 with a walk Friday in the 9-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He had hit safely in all six of his previous games since joining the Yankees. He is 8-for-20 (.400) in his seven games with New York.