LHP CC Sabathia pitched seven scoreless innings Saturday and did not factor in the decision in the 3-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his fourth consecutive no-decision. It is the second time this season that he has not allowed a run over seven innings. The other time was May 4 against the Baltimore Orioles.

1B Mark Teixeira (neck) did not start because of a sore neck. He entered the game defensively in the eighth inning after 1B/DH Billy Butler struck out as a pinch hitter for INF/OF Tyler Austin in the eighth inning. Austin started at first base. Teixeira also missed Friday's game with the neck problem.

3B Chase Headley did not play Saturday in the 3-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. After missing three starts with lower back tightness, he was 0-for-7 in starts Thursday and Friday. He was removed for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning Friday and INF Ronald Torreyes played third in his place with INF Donovan Solano playing second base. "I just don't feel that he's 100 percent in watching his at-bats and watching him move around manager Joe Girardi said. "He did not complain to me, but just from watching him, I don't see the same explosiveness from him in either spot."

RHP Michael Pineda, who starts the third game of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Rogers Centre, has not completed five innings in three of his past four starts. He is on an eight-start winless streak that matches his career high. He is 0-1 with a 4.02 ERA during that span. In two starts this season against Toronto, he is 0-1 with a 1.64 ERA. He is 2-3, 3.25 in 10 career starts against the Blue Jays.