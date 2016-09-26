RHP Luis Severino is expected to start Monday night in the finale of a four-game series against the Blue Jays. Although not making a firm announcement, manager Joe Girardi said Severino is likely to start. He retired all four batters he faced Tuesday in relief against the Rays to earn his third win of the season, and he pitched two scoreless innings in relief Thursday in the 2-0 loss to the Rays. In 11 relief appearances this season, he is 3-0 with a 0.39 ERA. In nine starts with the Yankees this year, he is 0-8 with an 8.58 ERA. This is his third stint with the Yankees this season. In 13 games (12 starts) at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he was 8-2 with a 3.49 ERA. He pitched three scoreless innings in one relief appearance against the Blue Jays this season. In four career outings against Toronto, including three starts, he is 0-2 with a 5.71 ERA.

SS Didi Gregorius hit his 19th homer of the season Sunday in the seventh inning to tie the game 1-1 in an eventual 4-3 win by the Blue Jays over the Yankees. Gregorius has 53 extra-base hits this season, the most by a Yankees shortstop since SS Derek Jeter had 55 in 2007.

C Brian McCann was 1-for-2 with a walk Sunday when he was used as designated hitter in the Yankees' 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays. He was removed for a pinch runner after his seventh-inning single. He has hit safely in his past 19 at-bats, a .368 clip.

RHP Michael Pineda struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings in his no-decision Sunday during the Yankees' 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays. He became the first Yankees pitcher to reach 200 strikeouts in a season since LHP CC Sabathia, who had 230 in 2011. He allowed one run with three walks and three hits Sunday and left the game with 202 strikeouts for the season. He is winless in his past nine starts, matching his career high. He has lost only one of those starts. Pineda has 18 strikeouts over his past 11 innings.