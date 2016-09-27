RHP Luis Severino pitched one-plus innings, allowing one hit, two walks and one earned run and did not factor in the decision of the Yankees' 7-5 win over the Blue Jays. He also hit two batters, 3B Josh Donaldson in the first inning and 1B Justin Smoak to lead off the second, prompting his ejection. "I wasn't trying to hit anybody," Severino said. "I wasn't having my control in the first inning. I just tried throwing a good pitch inside and it slipped from my hand."

RHP Luis Cessa will start the opener of a three-game series against the Red Sox on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. He allowed two runs over six innings and struck out a career-best six Thursday in a 2-0 loss to the Rays. The Yankees have lost each of his past three starts after winning each of his first four. He is 2-3 with a 3.83 ERA in seven starts since joining the rotation on Aug. 20. He is 0-3 with a 4.86 ERA in his past three starts. He is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two games, including one start, against Boston this season.

RHP J.R. Graham was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the Yankees on Monday. Graham, 26, was acquired by New York from Minnesota in May after allowing two runs in 1 2/3 innings during his lone appearance for the Twins this year. In a combined 29 games (one start) in the minors this season, he went 4-3 with eight saves and a 3.27 ERA.

1B Mark Teixeira hit his 14th homer of the season Monday in the ninth inning to start a five-run rally that resulted in the Yankees' 7-5 win over the Blue Jays. He passed CF Duke Snider for 54th on the all-time homer list with 408. He also took over sole possession of 14th place on the club's all-time homer list.

LF Brett Gardner was 3-for-4 with a double and a walk Monday in the Yankees' 7-5 win over the Blue Jays. He has reached base safely in nine of his past 10 games. He had his 38th multi-hit game of the season, and 10th three-hit game, on Monday.

OF Aaron Hicks hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning Monday to put the Yankees ahead in a game they won 7-5 over the Blue Jays. He has eight home runs on the season, five since Aug. 1.

RHP Michael Pineda had seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings in his no-decision start on Sunday and has 202 for the season. He is the first Yankee with 200 strikeouts in a season since LHP CC Sabathia whiffed 230 in 2011.