RHP Luis Severino had not heard from Major League Baseball about any possible discipline for his role in Monday's beanball war in Toronto. Severino was ejected by plate umpire Todd Tichenor for throwing at Justin Smoak, which triggered a second-benches clearing incident. Manager Joe Girardi said he expects a suspension but does not think there should be one because of how it was handled. Girardi added that if Severino gets suspended, Toronto LHP J.A. Happ should be suspended, too.

RHP Luis Cessa allowed two runs and five hits over six innings during a no-decision on Tuesday. When the Yankees were in Boston, Cessa was pulled before facing DH David Ortiz a third time, but Tuesday he faced him a third time in the sixth and struck out the slugger. Cessa also felt some tightness in his lower back warming up for the sixth inning but said he thinks he will be able to make his next start in Sunday's season finale.

2B Starlin Castro returned to the starting lineup Tuesday after not starting the previous eight games due to a grade 1 hamstring strain, and he went 1-for-4. He appeared as a pinch hitter Monday, and it was apparent Castro was feeling well enough to play Tuesday. "The way he pulled up, I think we thought it was a lot worse than it was," manager Joe Girardi said before the game. "Once we found out it was grade level 1, you felt like a younger guy might be able to come back quicker, and he's done a really good job."

1B Tyler Austin's four home runs have been notable as all four have been go-ahead shots to right field for the right-handed hitter. One came in his first career at-bat, another was on his 25th birthday and the other two were game-winners.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (forearm) played catch without difficulties Tuesday and will have a bullpen session to determine if he starts Saturday against Baltimore.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (forearm) threw 25 pitches during a long-toss session Tuesday without any physical problems. He will throw a bullpen session within the next two days, and if it goes well, Tanaka likely would start Saturday against Baltimore. Tanaka is 14-4 with a league-leading 3.07 ERA. Manager Joe Girardi said Tanaka's spot atop the AL ERA race will not determine if he starts Saturday. There also is a possibility if the game does not mean anything for the Yankees that Tanaka might not pitch, even if he wants to.

C Gary Sanchez may not win AL Rookie of the Year due to his Aug. 3 promotion from Triple-A, but manager Joe Girardi thinks he should. "I can tell you Gary's meant as much to this team as any rookie in the big leagues this year," Girardi said. "And he's only been here, what a month and a half? That's how important he has been." Girardi's comment occurred after Sanchez hit his 20th home run in his 51st career game, tying the 1930 mark set by Wally Berger with the Boston Braves. Asked about the award, Sanchez said: "That will be up to the people that vote," Sanchez said. "My focus right now is to finish strong, finish the season strong."