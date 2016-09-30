RHP Masahiro Tanaka has not been announced as the starter for Saturday's game against Baltimore. He has been throwing without any pain this week but could miss the start if the Yankees are eliminated.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw a bullpen session without difficulties but the Yankees have yet to announce if he will start Saturday vs. Baltimore.

RHP Bryan Mitchell allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings, marking the second straight outing he set a career-best in innings pitched. He ended the season with an 11-inning scoreless streak and became the fourth Yankee to have a scoreless start of at least seven innings this season. He also is the second Yankee starter since 2001 to toss at least seven scoreless innings with at least five walks. The other was RHP A.J. Burnett, who had six walks in 7 2/3 innings Aug. 7, 2009 in New York's 15-inning win over the Red Sox.

LHP CC Sabathia will conclude his eighth season with the Yankees when he pitches Thursday against the Red Sox. Although Sabathia is 8-12 with a 4.02 ERA, he has pitched better than the record, a sentiment manager Joe Girardi echoed Wednesday afternoon. "I think he's had a pretty good year," Girardi said. "I look at his numbers, the way he's pitched, the way he's really pitched down the stretch and how well he's pitched for us, I think he's had a pretty good year." Sabathia is 12-13 with a 4.59 ERA in 34 career starts against the Red Sox and with the Yankees he is 10-9 with a 4.79 ERA in 27 starts. He last opposed the Red Sox Sept. 18 in Boston when he allowed four runs and eight hits in a no-decision. The left-hander's last outing was Saturday in Toronto, when he allowed four hits in seven shutout innings of a 3-0 loss. It was his 45th career start of at least seven shutout innings and fifth scoreless outing this season.

1B Mark Teixeira hit his first career regular-season walk-off home run when he hit a two-out grand slam in the ninth inning against Boston RHP Joe Kelly. It was his fifth career game-ending hit but first since May 24, 2011 vs. Toronto. It was the Yankees' first walk-off grand slam since April 7, 2007 when former DH Alex Rodriguez did it against Baltimore's Chris Ray. Teixeira also became the first Yankee to hit a walk-off grand slam against the Red Sox since Charlie Keller did it off Mike Ryba on Aug. 12, 1942.

1B Mark Teixeira is expected to be in the Yankees' starting lineup Friday.