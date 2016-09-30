1B Greg Bird (right labrum surgery) appeared in his first Instructional League game Thursday in Tampa, Fla. Facing prospects from the Philadelphia Phillies, Bird had an RBI double and two strikeouts in four at-bats. On Monday, he was 0-for-2 in an intrasquad game.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw a bullpen session without difficulties but the Yankees have yet to announce if he will start Saturday vs. Baltimore.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (forearm) had a bullpen session Thursday and said he felt fine. The Yankees have not announced whether he will make his final start Saturday against Baltimore but it seems possible he won't since New York was eliminated from postseason contention. Tanaka has not pitched since Sept. 21 at Tampa Bay when he allowed four home runs during an 11-5 victory.

C Gary Sanchez was 0-for-5 with four strikeouts Thursday. It marked the first time he struck out four times and the first time he was hitless in at least five at-bats. Although Sanchez did not get any hits, he hit two foul balls into the second deck in the left field seats.

LHP CC Sabathia concluded his eighth season with the Yankees on Thursday when he allowed one run and four hits in 7 1/3 innings. Although he missed two starts with a groin injury, Sabathia pitched 179 2/3 innings and was 9-13 with a 3.91 ERA. It was his lowest ERA since 2012 when he had a 3.38 mark. Sabathia will return next season as he has a $25 million option for 2017 that is guaranteed if he is not on the disabled list because of a left shoulder injury.

1B Mark Teixeira is expected to be in the Yankees' starting lineup Friday.