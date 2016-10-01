FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
October 1, 2016 / 11:28 PM / a year ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Luis Severino will start Saturday's game. Severino will appeal a $2,500 fine for his ejection after hitting Toronto DH Justin Smoak Monday.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will not start Saturday's game as scheduled because of a forearm injury. Tanaka missed his previous start and has not pitched since Sept. 21.

1B Mark Teixeira began the last series of his career and was 0-for-1 with a sacrifice fly before being replaced by rookie 1B Tyler Austin. For most of his time with the Yankees, Teixeira's walk-up song has been Twisted Sister's 1984 song "I Wanna Rock" and before the game, he was presented with an autographed guitar from all the members of the band.

LF Brett Gardner was not in the lineup Friday to rest some general soreness with his legs. Gardner said he is feeling fine but manager Joe Girardi did not like the way he was running at various points Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.