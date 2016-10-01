RHP Luis Severino will start Saturday's game. Severino will appeal a $2,500 fine for his ejection after hitting Toronto DH Justin Smoak Monday.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will not start Saturday's game as scheduled because of a forearm injury. Tanaka missed his previous start and has not pitched since Sept. 21.

1B Mark Teixeira began the last series of his career and was 0-for-1 with a sacrifice fly before being replaced by rookie 1B Tyler Austin. For most of his time with the Yankees, Teixeira's walk-up song has been Twisted Sister's 1984 song "I Wanna Rock" and before the game, he was presented with an autographed guitar from all the members of the band.

LF Brett Gardner was not in the lineup Friday to rest some general soreness with his legs. Gardner said he is feeling fine but manager Joe Girardi did not like the way he was running at various points Thursday.