RHP Luis Severino allowed three runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings during his 11th start. Severino was 0-8 as a starting pitcher and the Yankees were 2-9 in his starts.

RHP Luis Cessa makes his ninth career start Sunday for the Yankees in the regular-season finale. Since entering the rotation Aug. 20, Cessa is 2-3 with a 3.72 ERA. In his eight starts, he allowed three earned runs or fewer five times and allowed six hits or fewer in each start. Cessa started against Baltimore in a 14-4 victory Aug. 26 and allowed three runs and five hits in six innings.

C Austin Romine has not played much since he has 165 at-bats in 62 games this season. He has produced a .364 average with 20 RBIs with runners in scoring position, including a two-run single in the eighth inning Saturday.

C/DH Gary Sanchez was given the day off from the starting lineup Saturday. Sanchez is his first prolonged slump as he has one hit in his last 26 at-bats. While manager Joe Girardi thought playing every day might lead to Sanchez's legs getting tired, he also noted Sanchez hit three foul balls into the second deck in left field this week.

1B Mark Teixeira was 1-for-2 in his penultimate game as an active major leaguer. He struck out in the second inning and singled to center field before being lifted for a pinch runner in the fifth. Teixeira is expected to be in the lineup Sunday when he will be honored before the game. "Just excited for him," Yankees third baseman Chase Headley said." He's had an unbelievable career and it's been a privilege to play with him for the past couple of years. He's been a tremendous player for a really long time but he's a better person. It will be fun to celebrate his career with him tomorrow and I wish him well."