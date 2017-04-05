FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2017 / 3:28 AM / 4 months ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Ronald Torreyes wouldn't have been many fans' pick as the first Yankees player with a home run this season, but he crushed a two-run shot to left in the third inning to get the New York scoring going Tuesday. The Yankees will miss Didi Gregorius, but the occasional hit from Torreyes will provide a welcome spark at the bottom of the order.

C Gary Sanchez went 0-for-5 for the second straight game to open the season, but he handled the Yankees pitchers well in a shutout win Tuesday. Sanchez set the bar impossibly high in his debut last season, but he will need to find his bat quickly as a key part of the Yankees' batting order.

LHP CC Sabathia threw five shutout innings to get the win Tuesday -- he struck out only two, but kept the Rays guessing, allowing only three singles, just one of which left the infield. He got to 85 pitches quickly, but it was a promising result for his first start of the season.

3B Chase Headley had three hits in Sunday's opener, and he followed with a home run and an RBI single Tuesday in a 5-0 win at Tampa Bay. He is hitting .625 (5-for-8) to open the season, a stark contrast to a rough start he dealt with last season. His defense was also stellar Tuesday, robbing the Rays of a line-drive would-be double.

