RHP Luis Severino went 0-8 as a starter last year but he nearly won his first start this season. However, he gave up a three-run homer to 3B Manny Machado after the Yankees had taken a 5-1 lead, which started a Baltimore comeback as the Orioles scored a 6-5 victory. Severino gave up four runs on six hits in five innings but got a no-decision. "It's a tough loss because I thought (he) really threw the ball pretty well tonight," manager Joe Girardi said.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka, scheduled to start Saturday, told the media Friday that the opt-out clause in his contract which comes into play at the end of this season, is not something that is concerning him. "I said this from the first day of spring training, that I understand what the contract says," he told reporters. "But it has nothing to do with how I perform out there on the mound. I'm just focused on playing baseball and getting the season going."

C Gary Sanchez hit just .083 in the first three games of the season but finally gave the Yankee offense a lift Friday. Sanchez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning -- his first home run this season -- and went 2-for-4 overall -- which improved his average to .167.

DH Matt Holliday was brought to the Yankees to give New York some power and offensive punch. He did a little of both on Friday, hitting a two-run homer (his first as a Yankee) and drove in three runs in the loss.

3B Chase Headley has gotten off to a hot start at the plate. He is hitting .467 through the first four games but Headley made a costly error in the seventh inning that led to a two-run rally which gave the Orioles a 6-5 victory. He also made an error in the first inning that was not costly to the Yankees.

LF Brett Gardner gave the New York lineup a spark in several different ways from the leadoff spot on Friday night. He went 3-for-5, scored three runs and stole two bases