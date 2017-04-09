Yankees 1B Greg Bird has been dealing with ongoing discomfort after fouling a ball off his right foot in spring training and held out of the lineup Saturday. An X-ray was negative, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. Bird went 0-for-4 the previous night, dropping his season average to .063. "He said it felt better yesterday, but by the third at-bat it started bothering him again," Girardi said. "We'll give him a couple days off and see where he's at." As a result, Chris Carter got the start at first base against the Orioles and right-hander Kevin Gausman.

1B Greg Bird has been dealing with ongoing discomfort after fouling a ball off his right foot in spring training and held out of the lineup Saturday. An X-ray on the foot was negative, according to Yankees manager Joe Girardi. Bird went 0-for-4 the previous night, dropping his average to .063 on the season. "He said it felt better yesterday but by the third at-bat it started bothering him again," Girardi said. "We'll give him a couple days off and see where he's at." As a result, Chris Carter got the start at first base Saturday against the Orioles and right-hander Kevin Gausman.

SS Didi Gregorius (strained right shoulder) started the season on the 10-day DL and is edging closer to a return, said Yankees manager Joe Girardi. "Everything is good," Girardi said. "It's two days of throwing, one day off. He's taking light swings now. He's progressing well." Gregorius was hurt while playing for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic.

SS Didi Gregorius (strained right shoulder) started the season on the 10-day DL and is edging closer to a return, according to Yankees manager Joe Girardi. "Everything is good," Girardi said. "It's two days of throwing, one day off. He's taking light swings now. He's progressing well." Gregorius suffered the injury while playing for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic.

RF Aaron Judge was replaced by Aaron Hicks on Saturday against the Orioles. Judge is off to a slow start and is batting .133. Nonetheless, Yankees manager Joe Girardi has not lost confidence in Judge. "I told Judge yesterday that he'd get the day off to get (Hicks) in the there," Girardi said.

RF Aaron Judge was replaced by Aaron Hicks on Saturday against the Orioles. Judge is batting .133 on the year. Nonetheless, Yankees manager Joe Girardi has not lost any confidence in Judge. "I told Judge yesterday that he'd get the day off to get (Hicks) in the there," Girardi said.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka had another uneven performance Saturday against Baltimore. He allowed three runs and six hits with five strikeouts and four walks in five innings. He also hit two batters. "I can't remember the last time he's hit a guy," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "I don't know how many guys he's hit in his career -- I'm sure it's more than I imagine, but ... It looked like he tried to run a couple balls in and they just ran too far." Tanaka had a shaky outing in the season opener against the Rays when he allowed seven runs in just 2 2/3 innings.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka had another uneven performance Saturday against Baltimore. He allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and four walks over five innings. He also hit a pair of batters. "I can't remember the last time he's hit a guy," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "I don't know how many guys he's hit in his career -- I'm sure it's more than I imagine but ... It looked like he tried to run a couple balls in and they just ran too far. Tanaka had a shaky outing in the season opener against the Rays when he allowed seven runs over just 2 2/3 innings.

C Gary Sanchez had to leave the game in the fifth inning with a right biceps strain on Saturday and was placed on the DL. He sought out the team trainers after fouling off a ball behind the plate. Austine Romine took over his at-bat with a 3-2 count and walked. Kyle Higashioka will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Sanchez's spot. "It's an opportunity for other guys to step up," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "Romine and (Higashioka) are going to have to step up in his absence. It's not what you want to see."

C Gary Sanchez had to leave the game in the fifth with a right biceps strain and was placed on the DL. Sanchez sought out the team trainers after fouling off a ball behind the plate. Austine Romine took over his at-bat with a 3-2 count and earned a walk. Kyle Higashioka will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Sanchez's spot. "It's an opportunity for other guys to step up," Girardi said. "Romine and (Higashioka) are going to have to step up in his absence. It's not what you want to see."

DH Matt Holliday had his 2,000th career hit with a first-inning single on Saturday. He is the seventh active player to reach that milestone. Holliday can now focus on another career highlight. He is four home runs from reaching 300.

DH Matt Holliday earned his 2,000th career hit with a first-inning single. He is the seventh active player to reach that milestone. Holliday switches his focus on another career highlight as he is four home runs away from reaching 300.